(The Center Square) – Stabilizing the Rhode Island child-care industry and recognizing the need for early childhood educators in the state has culminated with a $19 million investment, Gov. Dan McKee said.
The governor announced the funding will be made into two key sectors through the Rhode Island Rebounds Child Care Initiatives, which are administered through the state’s Department of Human Services.
“Stable child care is the backbone of our state’s economy because families rely on childcare in order to go to work,” McKee said in the release. “We know the child-care sector has been hit hard by the pandemic. With this investment, we will support retention of our early educators – who have been on the frontlines throughout this pandemic – and expand family child-care capacity so there are more child-care seats in our state.”
The Early Education Pandemic Retention Bonus Program will provide up to $3,000 in retention bonuses to child-care educations and the Family Child Care Startup Grants will aid the opening of family child-care facilities in the state.
“With our local economy picking up momentum, these investments will not only stabilize this critical workforce but will also expand this service as Rhode Islanders are returning to work,” Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos said in the release. “Child-care workers are frontline workers, educators, and in many cases entrepreneurs. These funds will go a long way towards retaining talent, rewarding hard work, and increasing capacity.”
The investment was made using dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act’s State Fiscal Recovery Fund. The bonus program will benefit 6,000 early childhood education workers in child-care settings, according to the release.
Startup grants funded through the initiative, according to the release, will fund up to 100 newly-licensed facilities, which will increase the state’s capacity.
The child-care sector, according to the release, has suffered challenges, which has led to challenges for families, the labor market, and the economy.
According to the release, early childhood educations earn $24,000 per year and according to the 2021 Rhode Island Market Rate Survey, employers have had a difficult time keeping positions staffed.
To be eligible for retention bonuses, early educators with six months of employment at a child-care facility would be eligible to apply for the bonus for the same child-care facility as of Dec. 1, 2021. The application period opens Monday. A second week of applications will be opened the week of May 30 and is open to those employees with six months earned for the same child-care facility as of June 1.
Educations who are eligible will receive $1,500 in each application window. The initiative received feedback during the creation process from child-care advocates, legislators, state leadership, and childcare providers.
For child-care facilities who are in the process of opening, grants up to $2,000 are available to cover start-up costs, including insurance, health and safety items, quality improvements, and repairs. Technical assistance will be provided to those businesses as well. The application window opens the week of March 28.