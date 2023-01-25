(The Center Square) – First-time homebuyers are the focus of a new Rhode Island initiative.
Democratic Gov. Dan McKee said Wednesday the RI Statewide Down Payment Assistance grant will work to create more first-time homebuyers in the state. The program will offer $17,500 in down payment assistance in an effort to remove barriers to homeownership.
The program, according to the release, is aimed at removing significant financial barriers while attempting to address rising housing costs. The program will also offer assistance with closing costs.
“Homeownership is one of the most important ways to build generational wealth, yet Rhode Island has one of the lowest homeownership rates in the country, largely because families and individuals cannot afford the down payment,” McKee said in a release. “As we seize the moment to make significant investments in housing and in communities across the state, this down payment assistance program is an important boost for families looking to make their home in Rhode Island.”
According to the release, the program is funded with $30 million from the American Rescue Plan Act’s State Fiscal Recovery funds. The funding is a portion of the state’s $250 million share of federal funding through the law.
RIHousing, according to the release, will administer the program. Down payment grants, according to the release, do not need to be repaid.
“As we see housing costs continue to rise, this program offers critical funding to support to households that have been discouraged by a highly competitive housing market,” Carol Ventura, executive director of RIHousing, said in a release.
According to the release, the program comes on the heels of FirstGenHomeRI and 10KDPA, which was the state’s grant program designed to reduce gaps in homeownership. The program is designed to help low- and moderate-income, first-time home buyers.
To be eligible for the program, according to the release, applicants must be first-time homebuyers in the process of purchasing a one- to four-bedroom family home or condominium within state limits as their primary residence. Applications are also required to complete RIHousing’s Homebuyer Education class.
Interested applicants can apply online at www.ristatewide-dpa.com, or call 401-450-1391.