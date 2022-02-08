(The Center Square) – Gov. Dan McKee is rolling out a new initiative that would transition residents from the state’s Medicaid program to commercial health coverage.
The governor announced that his fiscal year 2023 budget and State Fiscal Recovery Fund spending plan would earmark funds that would be used to help residents avoid unnecessary gaps in health coverage when Medicaid renewals begin after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program, according to the release, would cost $450,000 per year, with funds coming out of State Fiscal Recovery Fund coffers.
McKee said working in partnership with HealthSource RI, the program would help state residents who no longer meet income requirements for Medicaid find health care coverage.
“This initiative is critical to ensure Rhode Island’s families continue to have access to quality health coverage during these challenging times,” McKee said in the release. “I believe in this initiative, which will remove barriers and keep families across Rhode Island connected to health coverage and the financial support that makes it more affordable.”
If enacted by the Legislature, HealthSource RI would use appropriated funds to smooth the transition process for residents to commercial coverage for those who are most at risk of becoming uninsured.
Lindsay Lang, director of HealthSource RI, said the funds will “keep Rhode Islanders covered and ensure our state stays on a path to near-universal health coverage.”
According to the release, some residents would automatically be transitioned into a Qualified Health Plan by HealthSource RI as financial support would cover the first month’s premiums. The funding would come from American Rescue Plan Act funds.