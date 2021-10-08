Rhode Island Governor

Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Dan McKee, front, waves during his inaugural address during a ceremonial inauguration ceremony, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in front of the Statehouse, in Providence, R.I. 

 Steven Senne / AP Photo

(The Center Square) – Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is submitting a budget amendment to allot 10% of the state’s $1.13 billion in American Rescue Plan Act fiscal recovery fund to jump-start Rhode Island Rebounds, a COVID-19 economic recovery plan.

In a news release, McKee said that down payment will still leave the state with $1 billion in federal funding that would be earmarked for long-term investments, as he eyes the state’s long-term recovery.

“We’re writing Rhode Island’s next chapter now,” McKee said in the release. “National assessments show that Rhode Island is, for once, a leading state as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. If we invest soon and invest wisely, we can continue to lead rather than follow, creating opportunities for Rhode Islanders as a result. Rhode Island Rebounds represents a crucial, initial, short-term investment in Rhode Island’s families, workers and small businesses to keep our economic comeback going strong.”

About $32 million would go to small businesses, including $12.5 million for direct grants for immediate financial support, according to the release. The plan would also spend $10.5 million for technical assistance in capacity and technical infrastructure upgrade, in addition to $7.5 million for increasing outdoor activities.

About $13 million in federal funds would go toward the tourism industry. Direct grants totaling $8 million would support tourism, hospitality and travel, sports and recreation, and arts and culture, according to the release.

An additional $3 million will go to municipalities and chambers of commerce for public art installations and main street improvements, and $2 million would fund tourism marketing, according to the release.

The budget amendment envisions $38.5 million to address child care and supporting new families, according to the release. In addition, the governor calls for $13 million to go to retention bonuses to supplement wages for 8,200 child care workers in the amount of $1,000 per child educator every six months and up to $2,000 annually, with a $12.7 million outlay.

According to the release, the governor plans to spend $12.5 million in workforce stabilization payments for direct care and supporting direct care workers in the form of a one-time payment. Only employees earning less than $75,000 annually would be eligible for payments equaling $694.50 per month, according to the release. Employees would receive the reimbursement for 12 months under the amendment.

The amendment, according to the release, would also call for $29.5 million in spending to support affordable housing production. The governor’s plan calls for sending $15 million to incentivize renovation and development of affordable housing.

