(The Center Square) – Gov. Dan McKee’s fiscal 2022 budget proposal features a new program designed to combat rising health care costs.
The governor announced the Health Spending Accountability Program in a news release. The program would provide data that would help the state address the causes of excessive health care spending growth.
“Reducing the costs of health care for small businesses and Rhode Island families is more important now than ever before,” McKee said in the release. “The Health Spending Accountability and Transparency Program is essential for finding innovative and effective solutions to making health care affordable for all Rhode Islanders.
“The Health Spending Accountability and Transparency Program is consistent with my Rhode Island 2030 priorities to support small businesses through more affordable premiums and less burdensome out-of-pocket health care costs for their employees and promoting conditions supportive of investments in public health and wellness.”
The program will be funded with $500,000 from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund. The program will be run under the guidance of the Office of Health Insurance Commissioner. Health care stakeholders, local businesses, and community advocates will work in unison with the health insurance commissioner to collect data on health care spending and analyze the data to design actions that would slow spending growth.
Data collected will include the publication of insurer and provider performance in regards to health care cost growth with a predetermined benchmark target. There will also be annual public meetings held pertaining to the performance of the program in relation to the benchmark target and the development of actions to slow spending growth.
Health Insurance Commissioner Patrick Tigue said the state has made progress in curbing rising health care costs but those rising costs are still a burden to families.
“This program provides our state with a critical opportunity to find and address the key health care cost growth drivers and translate those findings into innovative solutions to lower health care costs for consumers,” Tigue said in the release. “The effects of the pandemic and concurrent changes in our economy will place increasing upward pressure on health care costs for years to come.”
The program would establish three key goals designed to curb spending growth when it comes to health care costs. The program is designed to understand and create transparency in what drives costs and create shared accountability for growth among insurers, providers, and the government.
Performance would be measured against a cost growth target tied to the rate of economic growth, according to the release.
The third goal would be to lessen the negative impact on residents, businesses, and government, the release reads.