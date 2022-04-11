(The Center Square) – Small businesses offering outdoor recreation activities will be seeing an infusion of grant money, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said.
The governor announced Monday afternoon that $4.8 million in grants will be issued through the Rhode Island Rebounds' Take It Outside initiative. The program uses federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act’s State Fiscal Recovery fund.
“The Take It Outside program has been a successful small businesses program created during the COVID-19 pandemic as it has allowed businesses to continue economic activity while at the same time promoting public health guidelines which focused on taking activity outdoors to limit spread of the virus,” McKee said in the release. “I am proud to support the Take It Outside initiative to continue helping our local businesses who have faced extraordinary challenges since the onset of the pandemic.”
According to the release, the initiative will aid 21 organizations to help with purchasing chairs, tables, heating lamps, and tents, in addition to sustaining al fresco chances for small business entities.
Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-Providence, and House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick, said in the release, “The federal recovery funds appropriated through the RI Rebounds program is one way in which the state has worked to partner with and support small businesses. The 'Take It Outside' program, in particular, has been a lifeline for many small businesses. From tables and chairs to heat lamps, the goods and services supported through this program continue to provide a lifeline to support small businesses as they work to operate in the safest manner possible.”
In order to receive funding under the program, according to the release, businesses must have less than $1 million in annual gross revenue and show how the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted their business. Additionally, 20% of funding went to minority- and women-owned businesses.
Among the grant recipients are the Rhode Island Hospitality Association in Cranston. The organization will receive up to $637,677 to help the organization purchase supplies to encourage and increase outdoor activities. The Center for Southeast Asians in Providence will receive up to $643,500 to provide items that would increase outdoor operational capacities and accommodate public health measures.
The East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce in East Greenwich will receive up to $26,000 to host artist markets and support small businesses and purchase igloos.