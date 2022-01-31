(The Center Square) – A new initiative in Rhode Island will provide direct financial support to some of the state’s small businesses, Gov. Dan McKee said.
The governor announced in a news release that $12.5 million in Rhode Island Rebounds Small Business grants are available to small businesses who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Small businesses will be able to apply for financial support in the amounts of $2,500 or $5,000, provided they meet eligibility and need requirements.
“Small businesses continue to face challenges as they work to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” McKee said in the release. “Tourism and hospitality businesses – as well as retail and personal service businesses that rely upon foot traffic – continue to face hardships.”
The application process will open at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and end Feb. 15. The program may re-open if any funds remain through the initial application period. Should the program be oversubscribed before the application period ends, applications will be prioritized as to if the business is a first-time COVID-19 assistance applicant, a very small business, and/or a minority or woman-owned business.
“Even though our COVID-era economic recovery has been strong in general, too many small businesses are continuing to struggle,” Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor said in the release. “In key sectors, the omicron variant has negatively affected customer demand, adding to the burdens that small businesses are experiencing. This grant program will offer relief to Rhode Island small businesses that need help covering expenses in order to make it through these continuing challenges.”
According to the release, the grant program builds on previous efforts to assist small businesses, including the Rhode Island Relief grant program that was launched in April 2021. The $18 million grant program benefited 3,700 businesses in the state with $5,000 each.
Technical assistance, according to the release, will be provided at no costs through the Rhode Island Society of Certified Public Accountants and other partners of the Small Business Administration Rhode Island District Office.
The program is funded by the state’s allotment of American Rescue Plan Act’s State Fiscal Recovery Funds.
In order to be eligible, a business must have been established before Oct. 1, 2021, with less than $1 million in gross receipts of sales for 2020 or 2021 and experienced a revenue loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.
More information about eligibility can be found at www.commerceri.com/RIRebounds.