(The Center Square) – A new investment in the Rhode Island housing sector will focus on addressing blight, Gov. Dan McKee said.
The governor announced more than $5 million will be allocated to revitalize blighted and vacant properties in Central Falls and Providence. The funding will support 42 rental properties and a new facility that will be open to the public.
“When Rhode Island voters went to the polls in 2021, they understood the positive impact affordable housing and community revitalization can have on our state,” McKee said in a release. “I thank them for having the foresight to recognize the kinds of long-term and strategic investments that Rhode Island needs.”
Rhode Island voters, according to the release, passed a referendum on March 2, 2021, that activated $65 million in bonds that are being utilized to expand the affordable housing market and at the same time focusing on revitalizing communities. Existing structures are the focus of the program, in addition to new construction and acquiring properties.
The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation has given authority to RIHousing to kickstart and operate the program with a $15 million investment to address revitalizing blighted properties.
Funding for the program, according to the release, was approved by RIHousing’s Board of Commissioners through the Acquisition and Revitalization program. The decision was handed down at a meeting in March.
“Supporting affordable housing is critical to maintaining healthy communities and a strong economy in Rhode Island,” General Treasurer Seth Magaziner said in the release. “These bond measures will quickly boost the state’s stock of quality and affordable housing, stimulate community revitalization, and generate good-paying jobs while helping to ensure an inclusive and broad-based recovery for all Rhode Islanders.”
The program, according to the release, targets blighted properties and those in foreclosure, in addition to vacant lots that will be used for redevelopment. Once the properties are rehabilitated, new residents must have an income that is 120% of the area median income, which would be $83,050 for a two-person home. Properties in low- and moderate-income areas are targeted by the program.
In order to qualify for funding, according to the release, applicants are to demonstrate that the development of the property will begin within six months of approval and are financially feasible. Applicants are also required to have experience and knowledge to operate and maintain the project and provide market analysis, demographics, and demand for the projects.
Among the projects receiving funding are the Community Music Works Center in Providence, which will build a 24,000 square-foot facility on a vacant lot at 1326 Westminster St. in Providence. The venue will promote youth music education, music performances, and a community building, according to the release.
Hannah Homes in Providence will have two buildings demolished by SWAP Inc. in order to build three two-family homes, and Copley Chambers Phase I in Providence will renovate a historic building at 206 Broad St. for a mixed-use development site, according to the release.