(The Center Square) – A new comprehensive plan is in development that will aim to guide Rhode Island out of the COVID-19 pandemic and propel it into the next decade, the governor announced.
In a news release, Gov. Dan McKee introduced RI 2030, a document still in the working stages, as his administration prepares to gain public input that will help guide the framework of the plan.
“As Rhode Island emerges from a once-in-a-century public health crisis, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a more resilient, prosperous, and equitable state for all. Making the most of this opportunity will require a collaborative effort to address not only the issues caused by the pandemic, but also those that existed long before,” McKee said in the release. “To form our preliminary RI 2030 framework, we have conducted over a dozen community conversations, drawing upon the input and insight of stakeholders throughout our state.”
Together, we’re building a vision for a more resilient, prosperous and equitable RI. @LGSabinaMatos and I released our RI 2030 working document, initial ideas for propelling RI into the next decade w/ strength. Read: https://t.co/1sV0bTNBO7Participate: https://t.co/6LPH6BsGwJ pic.twitter.com/GUm4wEXuMJ— Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) October 15, 2021
The McKee administration, according to the release, will embark on in-person public meetings beginning Oct. 26 to solicit feedback on the plan that encompasses education, workforce, and children and family issues.
According to the release, the document currently contains a synopsis from conversations held via Facebook on the condition of the state, highlighting state agency initiatives along with short- and long-term actions that should be taken to meet the goals outlined in RI 2030.
Topics included in the plan, according to the release, include aiding small businesses, making investments in children, families, and early education, in addition to building a stronger education system. The plan also looks into enhancing workforce development and postsecondary education, and setting housing as a priority.
RI 2030 also looks to increase economic growth, enhance public health and wellness, address climate change, assess infrastructure and transportation, and guiding state government into the next decade, according to the release.
The first public session is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Harry Kizirian Elementary School in Providence. Other sessions are planned for 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at Hope & Main in Warren, Nov. 2 at Community College of Rhode Island in Warwick, Nov. 4 at Innovate Newport in Newport, and Nov. 9 at United Theatre in Westerly.
Feedback, according to the release will be available to be submitted at www.RI2030.com in the coming weeks.