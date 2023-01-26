(The Center Square) – Investments in pre-kindergarten are just one aspect of Rhode Island’s fiscal year 2024 budget.
The proposed document, Democratic Gov. Dan McKee said Thursday, would put $7 million to use to preserve more than 800 pre-kindergarten seats in the state. The funding would help the state build on the already existing early learning focus and would help prop up small businesses while mitigating transitions for families.
“As I said during my State of the State address, and said again earlier this week, Rhode Island is ready,” McKee said after visiting The Children’s Workshop earlier in the day. “And part of being ready means we are ready to improve education outcomes for our students. The investments we are making in our proposed budget will give children every opportunity to succeed, while at the same time meeting the needs of their families.”
The $13.7 billion fiscal document was transmitted to the General Assembly last week.
Another facet of the document, according to the release, is a $1.3 million investment that would help more classrooms be ready for the 2024-25 school year, providing future funding is made available.
“By investing in early childhood education, we are setting our children up for lifelong success,” Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said in a release. “RIDE looks forward to working alongside our state partners and providers to ensure our youngest learners and their families receive the free, equitable, and high-quality early learning opportunities they deserve.”
McKee’s budget, according to the release, focused on fiscal responsibility and no broad-base tax increases. The document also features a $100 million tax relief plan, investments in education to improve learning, and strengthening the state’s economy.