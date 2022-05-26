(The Center Square) – A bill containing new election process is headed to Gov. Dan McKee’s desk.
The Rhode Island General Assembly passed the Let RI Vote Act on Wednesday, which is designed to improve voter access and opportunities to vote in the state.
The legislation, contained in House Bill 7100A, sponsored by House Majority Whip Katherine S. Kazarian, D-East Providence, and Senate Bill 2007A, sponsored by Sen. Dawn Euer, D-Newport, makes provisions that were put in place during the 2020 election that protected voters amid the COVID-19 pandemic through the use of permanent mail ballots. Mail ballots led to a record number of residents voting that year.
“As we saw in 2020, early voting alternatives were used by a large portion of our population and the results of this change in voting patterns produced a smooth and secure election process that ensured that everyone’s vote was safely counted,” Kazarian said in the release. “It is for this reason that I introduced this bill to make these temporary changes in election law permanent, making sure that every voter has the ability to cast their ballot easily, safely and securely.”
Euer said there “should be easy access” to the right to vote, and “giving voters options” pertaining to when and how they vote will “ensure that our elections really do produce results.”
According to the release, the legislation provides for easier use of mail votes by permitting online mail ballot applications and gives voters the opportunity to vote by mail, even using an emergency mail ballot, while not having to provide a reason why they are unable to attend their polling station.
In addition, the release read, the bill would remove a mandate that mail ballots are either signed by two witnesses or notarized. The state will verify voter signatures using registration records in a four-tiered verification process. Also, municipalities would be required to provide voters with at least one drop box for ballots that can be used through the end of Election Day.
Under the bill, the Secretary of State would be required four times each year to verify voter registration lists. Plus, braille ballots would have a reduction in application deadlines to 21 days, down from 45.
During the 2020 election cycle, according to the release, 62% of the more than half-a-million voters turned in either early ballots or mail ballots.