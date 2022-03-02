(The Center Square) – Legalization of marijuana in Rhode Island is in a bill introduced by two Democratic legislators.
Sen. Joshua Miller, D-Cranston, who serves as Democratic Party chairman, and Rep. Scott Slater, D-Providence, who also serves as deputy majority leader, introduced Senate Bill 2430 and House Bill 7593 on Tuesday afternoon.
The bills would not only call for the legalization of marijuana, but also establish a control commission which would regulate and tax sales in the state.
Under the bills, residents age 21 and older would be permitted to purchase and possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana, with no more than 10 ounces being kept for personal use in a primary residence.
The bills, if enacted, would go into effect Oct. 1. Additionally, residents would be allowed to grow a small amount of marijuana at home and gift 1 ounce to another person.
“The time for Rhode Island to move forward with cannabis legalization is now,” Miller said in a release. He also serves as chairman of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.
“This historic shift in public policy will create a vibrant new marketplace in our state and end the failed practice of prohibition, which has caused such harm to so many in our communities," he said. “To help address those past wrongs, and to ensure all Rhode Islanders have the opportunity to share the economic benefits associated with legalization, equity is a central focus of this legislation.”
Adult-use marijuana is legal in Massachusetts, and decriminalized in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.
In Massachusetts, where marijuana was legalized in 2016, persons over the age of 21 are permitted to possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana. The law permits growing six plants in a home and 12 if there is more than one person over the age of 21 living in the primary residence and can possess 10 ounces at home. Plus, 1 ounce can be gifted to another person over the age of 18 without renumeration and not in public.
Massachusetts has topped $2 billion in sales since marijuana was legalized in 2016.
The Rhode Island legislation, if enacted, would establish a 10% state cannabis excise tax on top of the 7% sales tax. In addition, communities would be able to institute a 3% local tax on marijuana sales.
A three-person cannabis control commission, which would be created under the bill and would be independent, would eventually oversee medical marijuana, which is currently under guidance from the Department of Business Regulations. A cannabis advisory board and cannabis office within the department would be created.
“It is the right public policy for Rhode Island to make cannabis possession and sales legal,” Slater said in the release. “We have been studying legalization proposals here for many years, and we now can look to our neighboring states’ experiences and see that taxing and regulating cannabis makes sense.
“I’m especially proud that we have made a very deliberate effort to address social equity through this bill. We have to recognize the harm that prohibition has done to communities, particularly minorities and poor, urban neighborhoods, and ensure that those communities get the support they need to benefit from legalization.”
Under the bills, 33 retail licenses for dispensaries would be distributed in six zones, including nine compassion centers that could potentially be hybrid recreational and medical marijuana retailers.
Also included in the bills are measures that would address social equity and reduce barriers to participation from communities that have been disproportionately affected by marijuana prohibition, according to the release. The legislation would also create a process for expungement for misdemeanor and felony convictions.