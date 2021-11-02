(The Center Square) – A new program designed to support Rhode Island school districts disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic was announced Tuesday morning.
Gov. Dan McKee said in a news release the Rhode Island Department of Education has developed the Learning, Equity and Accelerated Pathways District Support Program (LEAP), which will invest more than $20 million in programs designed to accelerate future student learning.
“As we emerge from the pandemic, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a more prosperous, equitable, and resilient Rhode Island, especially when it comes to our students and their education,” McKee said in the release. “This new program is a crucial investment in the futures of our students and our state. I am proud to work alongside the local education leaders who are working hard to develop plans that meet the needs of their unique school districts. We all have a role to play in this recovery.”
The LEAP program, according to the release, will utilize a multistep process over the span of two years to help accelerate learning that ultimately will lead to LEAP Task Force findings and dovetail the Department of Education’s 2021-25 Strategic Plan and the District Accountability legislation to provide support for school districts.
Districts will be eligible to receive matching funding, ranging from $1.4 million to $4 million to invest in targeted improvement efforts, workshops and professional development with the Center for Education Policy and Research at Harvard University’s Proving Ground program.
“Long before the pandemic, Rhode Island has suffered from disparate outcomes for students across the state, and this is our moment to address those inequities,” Rhode Island Senate Education Chair and LEAP Task Force Member Sandra Cano said in the release. “Throughout our discussions in the LEAP Task Force, we saw evidence that the least-funded districts had the students who needed the most support. This program will empower local communities to provide for those students in entirely new ways.”
Districts will be selected, according to the release, through an index constructed from COVID-19 health metrics, academic performance, population of students from historically underserved student groups, and school climate and student well-being.
Eligible districts, according to the release, must serve more than 60,000 students, have a high number of multilingual learners in the state and more than double the national average of differently-abled students and have poverty above 70% of students.
The department, according to the release, will begin working with districts through the reset of the year and prepare the new strategic planning system along with long-term action plans for districts in June 2022.