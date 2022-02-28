(The Center Square) — Rhode Island lawmakers are in the preliminary stages of a review that could result in changes to the delivery of health and human services programs to residents across the state.
Members in both chambers of the legislature have convened a special commission to review and make recommendations. The meetings have been described as hashing over “the efficient and effective administration” of such programs.
State Sen. Joshua Miller, D-Cranston, has been overseeing the special commission, which held its most recent meeting Feb. 16 and has another planned in early March. Miller is the chairman of the Senate’s Health and Human Services Committee.
The commission’s most recent meeting included presentations and question-and-answer sessions with several state officials, including Womazetta Jones, secretary of Rhode Island’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services.
Jones, who has served as secretary for two-and-a-half-years, said she is looking forward to turning over a new page after spending much of her time at the helm of the executive office addressing an unprecedented, challenging circumstance.
“Much of my focus and my energy has been focused on this pandemic,” Jones said. “But we are now entering the endemic phase, and we have some priorities that need to rise back up to the top.”
As life in all its forms continues taking on pre-pandemic forms, Jones said there are a number of concepts she aspires to delve into. For example, Jones said racial equity has been an unaddressed challenge that impacts state residents in a variety of ways.
“There is always room for improvement,” Jones said. “We have been very, very focused on moving that forward.”
Some of the other initiatives Jones said she would like to focus on are more behind-the-scenes, but could help streamline how the agency delivers its services. Centralizing finance functions was cited as one example.
The commission fielded more pointed comments from John Gage, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Care Association, who said there is room for improvement in the relationship between his organization and the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services.
Gage said the association he represents oversees about 80% of the nursing homes in the state. The current structure of EOHHS, he said, hinders his organization’s ability to bring high-quality services to nursing homes.
“No real partnership exists,” Gage said. "The Medicaid program they administer has chronically underfunded Rhode Island nursing homes.”
Gage said the association and its nursing homes had challenges before COVID-19’s onset nearly two years ago. More recent provisions, such as employee vaccine mandates, have only exacerbated the challenges.
“We were underfunded, pre-pandemic, and that obviously has impeded our operations,” Gage said. “When the pandemic hit, and the great resignation happened, we lost a good chunk of our staff.”
Gage implored lawmakers to review the manner EOHHS handles such issues as rate reviews.
“(The pandemic) really was the perfect storm, and we’re still trying to get out of it,” Gage said. “We need to take a hard look and work with EOHHS. The current way is not sustainable.”
As a precursor to possible changes, members of the legislative commission also heard a presentation from Marylou Sudders, secretary of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services.
Sudders oversees an executive office that is responsible for a $24 billion budget, a dozen state agencies and employs 22,000 full- and part-time people across Massachusetts.
In the neighboring state, Sudders said there have been some behind-the-scenes refinements in more recent years. There were structural silos in place in the past, she said, and efforts have been made to break them down to foster greater collaboration.
“When I began as secretary, I really worked across all the agencies,” Sudders said. “You learn from history to be able to improve your services and response to individuals.”