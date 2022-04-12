(The Center Square) – An iconic piece of the Providence skyline is getting a facelift, Gov. Dan McKee said.
The governor, along with Rhode Island and local leaders, announced a $220 million project Tuesday afternoon that would see the rehabilitation of the Industrial Trust building, which is commonly referred to as the “Superman Building.”
“As Rhode Island continues to lead the region in our economic recovery, this project will help to maintain that momentum by reinvigorating downtown Providence, creating good-paying construction jobs, increasing our state’s market-rate and affordable housing supply, and generating further opportunities for the residents and businesses of our capital city,” McKee said in a release. “My thanks to everyone involved in the negotiations for coming together to bring the ‘Superman Building’ back to life.”
Plans for the project include adding hundreds of apartments in the structure that would feature ground-floor event space and room for a community and nonprofit facility, according to the release.
The project, according to the release, is a partnership between the state, the City of Providence, and the nonprofit community and development team that is estimated to support 1,600 construction jobs.
According to the release, the vacant building is being redesigned to offer 285 apartments, with 20% going to low- and moderate-income residents, in addition to 8,000 square-feet of commercial office space. The building is also projected to house retail, event, and community space in the 26,000 square-foot banking hall.
The project, according to the release, involves the state through the Executive Office of Commerce, Rhode Island Housing, the Rhode Island Foundation, and the development team led by David Sweetser, who is with High Rock Development and the building’s owner, and Zachary Darrow of Darrow Everett LLP.
“We have finally met a moment both economically and politically where everyone has come together to find a solution to repurpose this historic building in a manner where it will again contribute to Rhode Island’s economy and provide much needed housing for Rhode Islanders,” Sweetser said in the release. “The building will also create hundreds of construction jobs and be a community gathering point for the residents of Providence and the great State of Rhode Island.”
The project is being funded, according to the release, with a $42 million investment from High Rock Capital, which includes $32 million in cash; and $26 million in contributions from Rhode Island’s housing and economic development programs.
Funding from the Historic Tax Credits totaling $22 million will be used in the project, along with a $10 million loan through the Providence Housing Trust, and $5 million in direct contributions from the city.
Another $2 million in federal New Markets Tax Credit proceeds will be used, according to the release, and the developer plans to see a Tax Stabilization Agreement with the city.
According to the release, the project is anticipated to utilize a project labor agreement that would guarantee prevailing wages are paid while utilizing local minority- and women-owned companies.
The project will still need approval from the Commerce Corporation, Rhode Island Housing, the Providence Redevelopment Agency, and Providence City Council.