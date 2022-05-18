(The Center Square) – Identical bills that would transform future elections in Rhode Island are currently circulating each chamber.
The Let RI Vote Act, filed as House Bill 7100A and Senate Bill 2007, have been passed by their respective chambers. Now, the bills move to the opposite chamber for consideration. Democrats have a majority in each.
The House passed its bill on Tuesday, which is sponsored by Majority Whip Katherine S. Kazarian, D-East Providence. The bill, if enacted, would work to improve access to voting opportunities in the state.
“As we saw in 2020, early voting alternatives were used by a large portion of our population and the results of this change in voting patterns produced a smooth and secure election process that ensured that everyone’s vote was safely counted,” Kazarian said in a release. “It is for this reason that I introduced this bill to make these temporary changes in election law permanent, making sure that every voter has the ability to cast their ballot easily, safely and securely.”
The House bill, according to the release, would work to widen access to voting and still ensure voter integrity in all elections. The bill builds on provisions put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020 election cycle that were designed to protect voters, including the use of mail ballots. The practice led to a record voter turnout for the state.
Under the measure, voting by mail would be less complicated with the implementation of online mail ballot applications, and also allowing voters to use mail, or emergency ballots, without giving a reason why they can’t vote in person. In addition, the two signatures and being notarized aspect currently in place with mail-in ballots would be dropped. Plus, municipalities would be required to maintain at least one drop box for ballots.
In addition, according to the release, voter registration would be enhanced by requiring the Secretary of State to update voter registration lists four times per year. Plus, the application deadline for Braille ballots is reduced to 21 days from 45.
The House bill moves to the Senate, where Senate Bill 2007A, sponsored by Sen. Dawn Euer, D-Newport, was passed on April 26. The bill was transmitted to the State Government & Elections Committee on April 27.
Gov. Dan McKee, a Democrat, issued a statement early Wednesday morning saying he was “ready to sign” Let RI Vote legislation.