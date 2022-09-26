(The Center Square) — The East Bay Bike Path Bridges project took one step closer to becoming reality.
Ground was broken Monday on the $24 million project, which is designed to replace bridges passing over the Barrington and Palmer Rivers, Gov. Dan McKee said. The past is 14.5 miles long, running from Providence to Bristol, and is used by hundreds of thousands of people each year.
"For more than 30 years these bike path bridges have been the highlight for riders of the East Bay Bike Path," McKee said in a release.
McKee said the state now has the funding to replace both bridge crossings to benefit recreational bicycle riders.
According to the release, $10 million in funding was moved in the 10-year-plan designated to fund bridges to put the project at the $24 million mark, which was the cost of replacing both bridges. To help fund the project, U.S. senators Jack Reed, D-RI, and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI, worked to secure $14 million for the project, including a $9 million federal investment this summer.
Construction on the project, according to the release, is scheduled to begin once the Rhode Island Department of Transportation receives the environmental permits that are necessary to start demolishing the old bridges. Work is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 and it anticipated to be completed by the end of 2025.
The new bridges, according to the release, are prefabricated Acrow bridges that are easier to install and won’t have as much impact on the environment. The Department of Transportation is also working with the design-built team to lessen shoreline impacts by using retaining walls and piers during construction and the final stages of the project.
The new bridges, the release reads, will be 300 feet in length and 14 feet wide.
Dating back to the 1880s, the old bridges, according to the release, were once railroad bridges that were converted to bike path bridges during the 1980s. In 2019, the bridges were closed due to unsafe conditions.
A $2 million temporary enhancement project, according to the release, was developed by the Department of Transportation and Barrington and Warren officials that will create a safe bikeway for cyclists and walkers to use until the project is complete.