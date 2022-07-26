(The Center Square) – A new Rhode Island investment is directed at ending homelessness, Gov. Dan McKee said.
The governor announced Tuesday that more than $11 million has been directed to the Consolidated Homeless Fund. State funds, in addition to local and federal dollars, will be distributed to 27 nonprofit agencies to benefit those who are homeless or are at risk.
“Addressing the needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness and identifying affordable, permanent housing solutions continues to be a top priority of the McKee-Matos administration,” McKee said in the release. “We could not do this important work without the dedicated service providers who step in up remarkable ways to support this population.”
According to the release, funds will be distributed through the program to provide essential services, renovation costs, shelter operations, rapid rehousing and rental assistance, and costs for a Homeless Management Information System.
“We are making a monumental investment through the Consolidated Homeless Fund that will better serve individuals and families in crisis,” Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Josh Saal said in the release. “The flexibility provided through the CHF will enable service providers to maintain and expand homeless shelter resources, expand emergency services for high need populations, offer rental assistance, and carry out other necessary programs to ensure that we make homelessness a brief and rare occurrence.”