(The Center Square) – A new grant program in Rhode Island will help businesses with expansion.
The Network Matching Grant Program, Gov. Dan McKee said, will provide matching grants of no less than $50,000 for eligible companies that provide businesses with technical assistance, creating or expanding capital-access programs, and providing space for businesses to utilize on flexible terms.
The program, which will make $400,000 available through state appropriations, will accept applications, according to the release, through 2 p.m. on Nov. 30.
“We have seen the out-sized impact of efforts that meets businesses where they are – whether it means providing targeted technical assistance or access to new operating facilities or low-interest loans or grants,” McKee said in a release. “The Network Matching Grant program provides this type of targeted support and we’re eager to see the types of applications that will emerge in this critical rebuilding year for Rhode Island’s economy.”
The program, according to the release, is for state nonprofit and for-profit groups, institutions of higher learning, and co-working space operators that support advanced industries, opportunity industries, and local-serving groups in Rhode Island.
“We are at a critical juncture for Rhode Island’s economy, and programs like the Network Matching Grant can help to catalyze and compound our economic comeback, as well as stand up programs that fill gaps in the support offered in our current ecosystem,” Rhode Island Secretary of Commerce Liz Tanner said in a release. “As an example, we have seen a recent gap in support for technology-related business growth, including fin tech and clean tech. The Network Matching Grants are a clear way to be able to support these and other priority industries.”