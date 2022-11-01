(The Center Square) – Rhode Island ballot initiatives got a boost from Gov. Dan McKee on Tuesday morning, one week ahead of the midterms that could shake up control of Congress.
Question 4, specifically to Providence voters, “proposes a $125 million bond in addition to the $250 million statewide bond.” The Providence Public Schools District, if those pass, would have a six-year, $500 million facility improvement plan to execute.
Voters statewide will decide on three other bond questions – two related to education, another for the environment and recreation.
McKee, a Democrat, had a congressional candidate that was once a budding rival in tow as he stumped for passage at Hope High in Providence, where renovations have been ongoing for several years. State Treasurer Seth Magaziner joined him; he’s the former gubernatorial candidate who switched races after Rep. Jim Langevin’s retirement announcement to try to keep the U.S. House seat in Democratic control.
They were joined by Democratic Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green, Superintendent Javier Montanez, and Hope’s students and staff.
Question 1 of the ballot initiatives, if passed, would issue $100 million in bonds for the University of Rhode Island Narragansett Bay Campus marine discipline educational and research needs. Question 2, if approved, would issue $250 million in bonds for construction and renovation of state public school buildings. Question 3, if passed, would issue $50 million in bonds for environmental and recreational purposes.
According to Ballotpedia, voters have approved ballot measures 128-35 between 1985 and 2021 – better than a 78% clip.
Also on the ballot this midterm cycle is both U.S. House of Representatives seats. In District 1, incumbent Democratic Rep. David Cicilline faces Republican Allen Waters. In District 2, Magaziner faces Republican Allan Fung and independent Bill Gilbert.
All 38 state Senate seats are up for election; Democrats hold a 33-5 majority and are not challenged by Republicans in 10 of the races. The 75 state House seats are also up for election; Democrats hold a 65-10 majority in that chamber.
In his pitch for the ballot initiatives, McKee said, “We have made historic investments in school buildings, creating jobs and improving students learning environments – we want to make sure we continue the momentum. The budget I signed includes an additional $300 million to make needed upgrades and build new schools throughout the state because we know there is great need, and we are laser focused on continuing to transform schools to inspire and support students and staff.”