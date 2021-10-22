(The Center Square) – Rhode Island businesses are facing new challenges because of the pandemic and need more help, Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor told the House Finance Committee.
Gov. Dan McKee is asking lawmakers for a budget amendment so that 10% of the $1.13 billion the state is receiving as part of the American Rescue Plan Act could be spent.
The governor is targeting four areas with his request:
• $32 million for small businesses and impacted industries. The plan calls for a $12.5 million allocation for grants with 20% going to minority-owned businesses. Another $10.5 million would offer technical assistance to small businesses.
• $13 million for the tourism, hospitality and event industries. Eight million dollars would be set aside for grants.
• $38.5 million for children, family and social support initiatives
• $29.5 million for affordable housing and housing stability
The committee focused on the $45 million requested for small businesses, tourism, hospitality, and event industries.
Pryor said a recent survey by the U.S. Census shows businesses are facing new challenges with supply chain issues and labor costs.
More than 71% of small businesses surveyed between Oct. 4-10 of this year said they were still feeling the impact of the pandemic. Seventy-four percent reported an increase in the price of goods and 33% reported a loss in revenues.
The state has “exhausted existing coronavirus relief funding” from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and if relief programs are going to continue, state officials need access to ARPA funds, according to testimony from Joseph Codger, Jr., deputy budget director.
“Small businesses in Rhode Island are struggling, Pryor said. “In order to maintain our economic health, it’s important we make near-term investments in our recovery.”
The hospitality industry has been particularly hard hit, said Sarah Bratko, senior vice president of advocacy and general counsel for the Rhode Island Hospitality Association. The Restaurant Revitalization program was severely underfunded and only 22%, or about 450 restaurants, sought help, she said. Hotels in Providence are “facing collapse.” And the supply chain has also collapsed, she said.
“The challenge we have at this time is the hospitality industry looks good on paper,” Bratko said.
The General Assembly is in recess, but the Senate and House Finance Committees are holding meetings on the governor’s spending request, with the next meetings targeting broadband and housing programs.