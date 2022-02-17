(The Center Square) – A proposed merger of Rhode Island’s two largest health care providers is being challenged in federal court.
The Federal Trade Commission and Rhode Island attorney general, saying a merger between Lifespan and Care New England would lead to higher prices and lower quality of care, will file a complaint in federal district court seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to prevent the merger.
The filing, according to a news release, would call for an administrative trial on the validity of the case.
Holly Vedova, who serves as director of the FTC Bureau of Competition, said the merger is “a bad idea for patients” as they will “likely” see higher bills, lower quality of care, and fewer cutting-edge medical services.
“By eliminating competition between Lifespan and Care New England, this merger would create a new healthcare conglomerate with outsized power over the entire continuum of healthcare services,” Vedova said in the release. “As this country struggles to recover from a devastating pandemic, we can’t afford to allow this kind of concentrated control over critical healthcare services”
The two health care companies, according to the release, provide a wide range of medical and surgical diagnostic and treatment services that mandate overnight stays in hospitals, and operate the only two inpatient behavioral health facilities in the state.
The complaint says that the merger would reduce competition in Rhode Island and in Massachusetts in 19 communities for acute hospital care and inpatient behavioral health services.
Any merger between the two health care providers would increase their ability to raise hospital rates, push patients into higher premiums, co-pays, and deductibles on their insurance, according to the complaint. A merger also would reduce incentives for investments in quality of care, access to services, technology, and state residents would love the ability to choose a provider.
House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick, released a statement urging the two health care providers and Brown University “to immediately terminate their exclusivity agreement and explore all options available to them in the market place.”
“My primary concern has always been to ensure continued high-quality health care for all Rhode Islanders and to protect the employment of the thousands of hard-working front-line professionals,” Shekarchi said.
The FTC vote to authorize the lawsuit was 4-0.