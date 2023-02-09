(The Center Square) – A new comprehensive financial analysis of Rhode Island shows tax revenue collections and improved employment have benefited the state’s coffers.
The Office of Auditor General recently submitted “The Independent Auditor’s Report” on fiscal year 2022. It details how the state’s financial standing improved with the influx of federal COVID-19 money and the positive effects of a drop in unemployment insurance.
The report shows a general fund balance of $983.7 million on June 30, the final day of the fiscal year, which was an increase of $86.5 million from the prior year. In addition, the state had $209.7 million set aside for future appropriations.
However, the state’s overall net position increased by $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion, which is wrapped up in governmental activities. The state also has a net investment in capital assets of $4.3 billion, and $1.5 billion has been restricted for specific purposed to leave an unrestricted net deficit of $4.5 billion.
According to the audit report, the rainy day fund had a total of $279 million at the end of the fiscal year, and another $699.2 million was readily available in the RI Capital Plan fund, which is earmarked for future projects. The General Assembly placed $563 million into the fund, with total expenditures set at $142.5 million.
Alan Krinsky, director of Research and Fiscal Policy for the Economic Progress Institute, said the state should do more to help its residents.
“The State of Rhode Island should prioritize economic opportunity for low- and modest-income Rhode Islanders, who are disproportionately people of color,” Krinsky said in an exclusive statement to The Center Square. “The state can achieve this by increasing its support for programs like child care assistance, paid leave, and workforce development.”
He added the state should do more to make its tax system beneficial to all residents.
“The state should also impalement an equitable income tax system,” Krinsky said, “where the lowest income earners pay a lower percentage of their income than the highest earners. Now is the time for Rhode Island to think big and make transformative investments to minimize the racial wealth gap and increase equity.”
The state, according to the report, also had a significant drop in unemployment insurance benefits, which totaled $451 million during the fiscal year. However, that was a drop of $1.6 billion as Rhode Islanders returned to work after pandemic shutdowns ceased.
The state also expended $1.13 billion in American Rescue Plan Act State Fiscal Recovery Funds throughout the year, with a total expenditure of $83.2 million. The remaining funds will be appropriated by the legislative body through fiscal year 2027. In addition, the state expended $132 million in Local Fiscal Recovery funds.
However, the report shows, the state long-term liabilities, such as bonds, leases, and net pensions and retiree health care, reached a total of $6.4 billion at the end of the year.
Pension liabilities, the report reads, were set at $2.8 billion through six defined plans covering state employees at a $1.8 billion cost and another $1 billion for teacher pensions.