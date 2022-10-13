(The Center Square) – Gov. Dan McKee is looking to earn his first full-term in the state’s highest elected position in the general election.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 as voters turn out to cast their ballots for Congress, governor, attorney general, and key state legislative seats.
McKee, a Democrat who first took office as governor in 2021 when then-Gov. Gina Rainondo resigned to take a position in President Joe Biden’s cabinet, fended off a host of challengers in the September primary and will face Republican challenger Ashley Marie Kalus.
The incumbent governor won the primary vote by just 2.7% and served as the state’s lieutenant governor from 2015-21. Through Sept. 5, McKee had $793,093.67 in his election campaign accounts, with total liabilities reported at $46,922.88. His beginning balance prior to the primary stood at $633,255.82 and had an ending balance of $86,755.59.
McKee has set priorities for delivering a strong economy, achieving results in addressing affordable housing, education, protecting the environment and gun safety. He has said he will work to create jobs and boost the economy.
Kalus earned 83.7% of the vote in earning the right to be on the general election ballot. As of Sept. 5, her campaign finances were reported as total cash of $754,228.81, with total liabilities of $2,700,020, and had a beginning balance of $236,734.77 and an ending balance of $549,423.96.
Kalus created a health care business with her husband, Jeff, a trained surgeon who studied at Brown University. She's a former Golden Gloves boxer who has dedicated her life to education and community service.
She has pledged during her campaign to ensure parents send their kids to the best schools possible while fighting for Rhode Islanders to keep more of their money through lowering the tax burden. She plans to fight for pro-job policies and spur economic growth.
Also appearing on the ballot in the governor’s race are independent candidates Zachary Baker Hurwitz and Paul Rianna Jr. and Libertarian candidate Elijac Gizzaelli.
In other races, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi won the Democratic race to serve District 13 in Warwick and will face Republican challenger Dana Traversie.
In congressional races, for District 1, Republican Allen R. Waters will face Democratic incumbent Dave N. Cicilline. In District 2, Democratic candidate Seth Magaziner, who currently is serving as treasurer of the state, faces Allan W. Fung.
For attorney general, Republican challenger Charles C. Calenda looks to knock off Peter E. Neronha, and in the general treasurer race Republican James L. Lathrop faces off against Democratic candidate James A. Diossa.
In the state senate, Democratic incumbent Dominick Ruggerio, who serves as president of the Senate, is up for reelection in District 4. No Republicans filed for the general election.