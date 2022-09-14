(The Center Square) – Gov. Dan McKee survived four Democratic challengers to secure a chance at a full term as Rhode Island’s governor.
McKee, who took office in March 2021 when then-Gov. Gina Raimondo accepted a position in President Joe Biden’s administration, squeezed past top challenger Helene Buonanno Folkes in Tuesday's primary by a mere 2.7% of the vote, in unofficial results.
Buonanno Folkes, a former CVS executive who was endorsed by the Boston Globe just days before the election, received 33,190 votes, good enough for 30.1% of the vote. Rhode Island joined New Hampshire and Delaware in wrapping up the nation's primary season. Election Day is eight weeks away.
McKee, who served as lieutenant governor from 2015-21, earned 36,229 votes, which was good enough for 32.8% of the vote. Nellie Gorbea received 28,812 votes (26.1%), Matthew A. Brown received 8,744 votes (7.9%), and Luis Daniel Munoz earned 3,422 votes (3.1%).
McKee took to Twitter just before midnight to simply say, “Thank you, Rhode Island!”
On the Republican ticket, Ashley Marie Kalus advances to the general election by earning 16,947 votes, good enough for 83.7% of the vote. She easily bested challenger Johnathan J. Riccitelli, who received just 3,308 votes (16.3%).
House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi handily won the Democratic race for the District 23 seat, which serves Warwick, by amassing 1,234 votes (69.6%) to challenger Jacqueline Anderson’s 540 votes (30.4%). On the Republican ticket, Dana Traversie earned 357 votes (100%), and will face Shekarchi in November.
Democratic incumbent Christopher Blazejewski earned 1,306 votes (73.9%) to best challenger Savannah DaCruz, who earned 461 votes (26.1%) for the District 2 seat serving Providence. No Republican candidates filed for the primary.
In the race for District 1 in Congress, Republican Allen R. Waters earned 6,907 votes (100%) and will face Democratic incumbent Dave N. Cicilline, who received 45,302 votes (100%).
In the District 2 congressional race, Democratic candidate Seth M. Magiziner ran away with the victory by amassing 29,295 votes (54%). Magiziner currently serves as general treasurer of Rhode Island. Dave A. Segal earned 8,718 votes (16.1%), Sarah E. Morgenthau received 6,527 votes (12%), while Joy Fox earned 5,941 votes (10.9%). Omar Bah finished with 2,511 votes (4.6%), and Spencer E. Dickinson amassed 1,296 votes (2.4%).
On the Republican ticket, Allan W. Fung earned 11,909 votes (100%) to advance to November to face Magiziner.
For attorney general, incumbent Democrat Peter E. Neronha earned 91,971 votes and will face Republican challenger Charles C. Calenda, who received 18,311 votes.
In the race for general treasurer, Republican James L. Lathrop earend 18,234 votes and will face Democratic challenger James A. Diossa, who earned 56,597 votes (55.5%). Diossa bested challenger Stefan I. Pryor, who received 45,417 votes.
In the District 4 state Senate race, incumbent Demoratic candidate Dominick Ruggerio earned 2,583 votes (59.3%) to beat out Leonardo Cloe Jr (1,515 votes) and Stephen Tocco (261 votes). No candidates filed for the Republican primary.