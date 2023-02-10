(The Center Square) — Doubling Rhode Island funding for leased buildings drew scrutiny when the line item in Gov. Dan McKee’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget was under review Thursday evening at a legislative meeting.
The Rhode Island House Committee on Finance continued its deliberations on House Bill 5200. The legislation outlines financial appropriations for the upcoming budget, which kicks in July 1 and runs through June 30, 2024.
Article 11 of the budget bill includes financial allocations for five office building leases in different locales. McKee’s budget proposal includes a $1 million appropriation toward building leases, up from the $500,000 in the fiscal year 2023 budget.
The leases pertain to four specific agencies: the Department of Human Services; Department of Children, Youth and Families; Department of Revenue; and an office for the state Elementary and Secondary Education agency.
The leases reportedly have given specific agencies opportunities to operate in targeted communities as state government continues reducing its overall amount of building space.
“We’ve wanted to decrease our footprint in the state,” said Kimberly Merolla-Brito, interim director of Human Services. “We’ve wanted to get into smaller offices.”
The budget allocates for two Human Services field offices. The agency has only one, leased in Middletown; the second, if approved, would be in Providence.
According to officials, the state has opted to pursue building leases in lieu of ownership for a variety of reasons, including specific criteria. Any state office, for example, needs to be located near a bus line and provide parking accommodations – a prerequisite that has been a challenge in such denser communities as Providence.
In some instances, the leases also have given the state the opportunity to provide specific locales with a more convenient option.
John Ryan, deputy chief of the Department of Administration’s capital asset management and maintenance division, said a Revenue Department registry office in Woonsocket has been well received.
“It’s served that area of the state,” Ryan said. “I think the constituents are happy with the services out of that office.”
The review of building leases also prompted a big-picture discussion of how much office space is needed to house state operations at a time when telecommuting and hybrid work arrangements have been on the rise.
Over time, Ryan said the state has already managed to reduce its cumulative footprint by 450,000 square feet.
“I think there’s going to be a continued effort to shrink the square footage of space in the state,” Ryan said.
State Rep. Alex Marszalkowski, D-Cumberland, said he agreed with the assessment as future planning takes place.
“You want to be as efficient serving a community as possible,” Marszalkowski said. “I think there’s other alternatives that might be worth pursuing.”
There was a discussion of how many state employees are working from home. A firm figure was not readily available, though state officials said it was an important piece of data.
“It matters,” said Brian Daniels, director of the state Office of Management and Budget. “It’s an important question because it’s driving all of this.”