(The Center Square) – Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline has scrapped his latest bid for House leadership, less than a week after throwing his hat into the ring.
Cicilline was expected to challenge South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn for the number four spot in the House Democratic leadership, but pulled the plug on his candidacy ahead of a Thursday vote. His decision not to seek the job cleared the way for Clyburn, a veteran lawmaker, to win another two-year term in the position.
In a letter to fellow Democrats last week, Cicilline announced he was seeking the position of assistant minority leader, arguing his roles as a Trump impeachment manager and head of a congressional anti-trust investigation into high-tech firms, as well as his work with gay rights and equality issues, would make him "an important voice " at the table.
"I'm eager to get back into House leadership and help once again lead our caucus back into the majority in two years," Cicilline wrote in the letter.
But Cicilline dropped his bid for the leadership position after giving an impassioned speech to fellow Democrats last Thursday ahead of a possible vote, according to published reports.
Cicilline, 61, was first elected in 2010 and has been a leading voice in Congress for gay rights, and chairs the House's "LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus." He argued the party’s new leadership should include a representative of the LGBTQ community.
"With so much at stake, I think it is critical that the House Democratic Leadership team fully reflect the diversity of our caucus and the American people by including an LGBTQ+ member at the leadership table," Cicilline wrote.
He specifically referenced the recent shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs that left five people dead, and another 17 wounded.
This is the second time the Rhode Island Democrat has sought a post in the House leadership. In 2020, Cicilline lost a bid for assistant leader to Massachusetts’ Congresswoman Katherine Clark, who was recently promoted to the Democrat's number two position, following the decision by veteran House Speaker Nancy Pelosi not to seek another term.
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York has been elected Democratic leader, replacing Pelosi and becoming the first Black person to hold a top leadership job in Congress.
Besides Jeffries and Clark, Rep. Pete Aguilar of California won the third-in-command post of caucus chairman. Nobody stepped forward to challenge the trio of new Democratic leaders.
Clyburn, 82, a prominent civil rights leader, was the only House Democratic leader not to step down after the party lost control of the chamber in the midterm elections.