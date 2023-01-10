(The Center Square) – A nonprofit organization in Rhode Island is pushing for changes to low-income housing development under a two-year-old law.
Claudia Wack, an affordable housing attorney who works with the United Way of Rhode Island, discussed a series of changes Tuesday afternoon the group would like to see to better the Low and Moderate Income Housing Act.
The United Way of Rhode Island addressed their concerns to a legislatively appointed Special Commission studying the bill.
The United Way of Rhode Island is proposing a series of changes to the law, including zoning incentives and the current permitting in place for new construction. Wack said the zoning incentives are a “significantly flawed tool.”
“Right now what the language proposes is that the state would create a new dedicated set of by right zoning incentives for low- and moderate-income housing developments,” Wack said. “There would be certain baseline incentives that would be available to any lower moderate income housing development.”
Wack said those issues pertain to flexibility on location within different zoning use districts that focus on minimum lot size on maximum floor area ratios and off-street parking requirements.
The United Way is pushing for a wider range of circumstances when creating affordable housing, Wack said. The hope is the flexibility would “bring down the per unit cost of developing the housing” by creating a sliding scale for density bonuses for deed-restricted units to create 100% affordable housing.
For permitting, Wack said, the United Way would like to see mandates for comprehensive applicants have the same amount of materials submitted with an application reduced to the same amount required for nonaffordable housing development.
Additionally, the organization, Wack said, would like to see changes to the application review and approval process that would be used for all housing and not just affordable housing.
Rep. June S. Speakman, D-Warren, chairs the commission, which is studying barriers to affordable housing creation, and is working to identify methods that would help cities and town meeting obligations under the act in an effort to ensure 10% of the available housing stock is affordable.
Cortney Nicolato, who serves as president and chief executive officer of the United Way of Rhode Island, said the state has been facing an affordable housing crisis since well before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This district disproportionately affected our neighbors of color primarily,” Nicolato said. “This housing has been the No. 1 calls that we received 2-to-1 for years, and so the challenges are pervasive throughout the system."
She went on to say the issue has been “lingering for decades” as to the systematic barriers throughout the state, including communication mishaps, and a “lack of consistency” in the state.