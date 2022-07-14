(The Center Square) – A recent audit of Rhode Island’s finances turned up 78 issues in the way the state spends and tracks dollars.
The state’s annual Single Audit of the State of Rhode Island, prepared by Auditor General Dennis E. Hoyle, for fiscal year 2021 showed a host of issues related to federal programs that aligned with key financial operations in the state.
The audit, according to the report, showed an $8.4 billion increase in federally funded expenses, with $3.6 billion spent on COVID-19. In addition, the state put nearly $2.3 billion in unemployment benefits on top of an array of services to individuals and costs as part of the pandemic response.
Dr. Alan Krinsky, senior policy analyst with the Economic Progress Institute, said the state’s issues with unemployment compensation made it tougher on Rhode Island families who relied on state support through the pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic brought about an economic crisis, including unprecedented and sudden unemployment,” Krinsky said in an exclusive interview with The Center Square. “Rhode Island and every other U.S. state faced a tension between taking swift action and implementing extra controls that would have slowed our response.
“For a lot of folks, a delay of even a few days, let alone weeks, can make it tough to feed their families and pay their rent or mortgage. This made the quick processing of benefits necessary and important.”
According to the release, the audit showed the Department of Labor processed $98 million in fraudulent claims, on top of another $550 million in suspected fraud.
Krinsky said he feels it is important for the state to “balance fraud prevention with the very real need” of processing unemployment compensation benefits “in a timely fashion.”
“We approve of the steps taken by Rhode Island’s Department of Labor and Training to modernize its systems and prevent fraudulent unemployment claims in the future,” Krinsky said.
He said the effects of the pandemic on unemployment programs points to needed reforms in the system.
“The success of temporary unemployment programs, during the pandemic, in keeping people out of poverty makes a strong case for enacting UI reforms at the federal level, so that states are not forced to implement major program changes in responding to a crisis like that presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Krinsky said.
Forty-one of the issues identified in the report, according to the release, were tied to the administration of federal programs and control over financial reporting conducted by the state. Controls for the expenditure of the Coronavirus Relief Fund need to be improved, the audit states.
The audit found that Rhode Island, according to the release, is not in compliance with federal regulations that mandate states implement safeguards for administering Medicaid managed care programs.