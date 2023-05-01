(The Center Square) – Revolution Wind took a significant step forward Monday in Providence.
The offshore wind company began a new construction phase, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said, as more than 125 construction workers and elected officials turned out at ProvPort as Orsted and Eversource launched the fabrication phase for foundation components at the wind farm.
Orsted and Eversource have invested more than $100 million in the project, according to a release, on the South Fork Wind’s components.
“Rhode Island is a national leader in offshore wind, and today marks a significant moment as our state continues to capitalize on one of our state’s most abundant natural resources,” McKee said in a statement. “In addition to assisting us in meeting our emissions reductions target in the Act on Climate, the work underway will also create more jobs, making Rhode Island an economic hub for clean energy.”
According to a release, the two companies are leading builds for the offshore wind industry in the United States. The Providence project is anticipated to create more than 125 local jobs for skilled workers.
“As the home to Orsted’s Block Island Wind Farm – America’s first offshore wind farm – Rhode Island is a leader in the United States offshore wind industry,” David Hardy, group executive vice president, and chief executive officer Americas, Orsted, said in a statement. “Offshore wind energy puts this state’s legacy of maritime, manufacturing, and construction expertise to use, building our clean energy future. The Revolution Wind project is the latest addition to Rhode Island’s offshore wind story, and we are investing in a new supply chain and facilities like ProvPort to support Rhode Island’s offshore wind leadership.”
According to a release, Riggs Distler & Company Inc. is the general contractor for the project in a 288-foot-long ProvPort assembly facility. Over the next several weeks, workers will begin the loadout of components for the South Fork Wind project. The project is anticipated to be the nation’s first completed utility-scale offshore wind energy producer.
In 2022, Orsted and Eversource inked the National Offshore Wind Agreement with North America’s Building Trades Union. The pact represents more than 3 million skilled laborers, in addition to 15 International Union Presidents and local affiliates.
Revolution Wind, according to a release, which is situated in Rhode Island and Connecticut, is anticipated to create thousands of jobs directly, indirectly, and induced by the work. The 704-megawatt facility will produce 400 megawatts of affordable offshore wind power for nearly 200,000 Rhode Island homes.
Work is expected to be completed, and the project be operational in 2025.