(The Center Square) – A Rhode Island think tank feels Second Amendment rights provided by the Constitution should be preserved.
As four new pieces of gun legislation are circulating in the Rhode Island General Assembly, the Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity said it firmly believes in following the letter of the Constitution when it comes to gun rights.
The legislation, introduced by freshman Rep. Jennifer Boylan, D-Barrington, would work to ensure public safety by requiring those purchasing shotguns or rifles to demonstrate gun safety; expand trigger lock sales to long guns; prevent people from purchasing more than one firearm in a 30-day period; and require information about firearms recovered at crime scenes to be submitted to the state crime lab and the ATF.
“All of us are concerned about the security of our loved ones and our community,” Boylan said in a statement. “These bills are reasonable improvements to current laws that will help keep everyone safer.”
Mike Stenhouse, who serves as chief executive officer for the Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity, however, said while he supports red flag laws, which delve into a person’s mental health and criminal history when purchasing a firearm, the notion that taking firearms away from law-abiding citizens doesn’t follow the organization’s ideals.
“However, in Rhode Island, and in most states that I'm aware of, the red flag laws do not provide constitutional due process that should first be required, not after the fact,” Stenhouse said. “So, there is a rationale and a background there. But almost everything else you're seeing? There is no rationale. There is no science. There is no justification to limit the rights of law-abiding Americans or Rhode Islanders.”
Stenhouse said he believes there is a demonstrated problem with mass shootings and that, “there were signs that these people were dangerous” and “yet either the law wasn’t sufficient, or law enforcement was sufficient.”
House Bill 5894, if enacted, calls for individuals purchasing shotguns or rifles to be able to demonstrate they have gun safety credentials the same as an individual purchasing a pistol.
“This feels like common sense to me,” Boylan said in a statement. “If I want to captain a boat, I need to go to DEM and pass a test to prove I know basic harbor safety. If I want to drive a car, I need to pass a test to prove I know basic driver safety. If I want to purchase a rifle or shotgun, I should meet the same requirement.”
House Bill 5892, if enacted, would include requirements to widen trigger lock sales to include shotguns and rifles. Current law stipulates all pistols bought from licensed retail firearms must include a trigger lock.
Another bill, House Bill 5893, calls for preventing individuals from purchasing more than one firearm in a 30-day period. House Bill 5912, if enacted, would mandate information about firearms recovered from crime scenes be sent to the state crime lab at the ATF.
Stenhouse said his organization believes the law should be followed when it comes to constitutional gun ownership.
“We were dismayed that last year, even to the point of refusing to grandfather it in, that firearms with a greater than 10-round capacity" were banned, Stenhouse said. “Clearly that was an unconstitutional act. But they don't care about the Constitution. We do.
“They care about an agenda that they're being backed by Michael Bloomberg money and trying to call it an agenda, where we are about the constitutional rights,” Stenhouse said. “These further restrictions on that are being proposed this year on gun ownership for responsible, law-abiding citizens or other companies.”