(The Center Square) – Making energy affordable, clean, and reliable is the focus of new Rhode Island legislation.
Senate Bill 504, sponsored by Sen. Alaina DiMario, D-North Kingston, would propose a plan that would work to ensure renewable energy, such as solar farms, and constructed in a manner that won’t raise electric bill rates or deforest the state.
The bill was introduced by the chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Agriculture on March 7 and referred to the Senate Environment and Agriculture Committee.
“Our energy needs to be affordable, clean, and reliable,” DiMario said in a statement. “Projects like solar farms can create jobs, improve the resiliency of our grid, and reduce pollution. By being creative and planning ahead, we can meet these goals while protecting our forests and stabilizing costs for ratepayers.”
The bill, if enacted, would create Renewable Ready, a new state program that would prepare sites for renewable energy development. Those sites would be rooftops of large buildings, brownfields, and road properties adjacent to major thoroughfares.
If enacted, the bill could help the state capture federal funding to clean up and remediate brownfield sites and would work to create solar developments designed to prevent electric rate increases for residents.
Solar development would be a key focus of the legislation and was taken from the site readiness model that was implemented at the Quonset Business park in North Kingstown.
Sen. Dawn Euer, D-Newport, co-sponsored the bill and said the plan would “bring this successful model” to create solar development initiatives.
“We can use federal and other available funds to proactively identify and prepare these sites for solar development,” Euer said in a statement. “That means more clean energy, more jobs, and more affordable electricity rates.”
Under the bill, if enacted, the program would be administered through the state’s Infrastructure Bank. The bank would then help prepare sites for renewable energy development.
The state passed legislation last year that would require all of the state’s energy to be created through local renewable sources by 2033.