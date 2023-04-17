(The Center Square) — The nationwide debate over the rights of gun owners against the backdrop of escalating mass shootings echoed within the Rhode Island State House on Monday.
Dozens of people weighed in on the more than two dozen firearms-related bills at a House Committee on Judiciary meeting.
Oscar Perez, chief of the Providence Police Department, was among the speakers who testified on one of the most-discussed pieces of legislation at the hearing: House Bill 5300, which aims at assault weapons.
"The City of Providence is hyper-focused on getting illegal weapons off the street," Perez said. "We do this every day."
Providence Police seized 276 illegal firearms last year, Perez said, but the agency faces an uphill climb because the number of new weapons – including high-caliber assault weapons – continues to funnel into the city at a high rate. Perez said legislation such as HB 5300 could help the department.
Tanya Murtha, a pediatrician at Columbia University, also spoke to HB 5300 and implored lawmakers to take action and clamp down on the accessibility of firearms.
Murtha, who shared first-hand experiences of having to tell parents that a child has died from injuries sustained from gunfire, said she is hopeful legislation will save lives for the youngest members of society.
Gun rights advocates at Monday's hearing also offered up testimony. They argued that law-abiding citizens would ultimately follow the law's letter, meaning they could have fewer means of defending themselves.
Rhode Island-based Attorney Frank Saccoccio is a gun rights advocate. He said the package of bills under the microscope within the General Assembly is a familiar ritual.
"Why don't you go after the criminals? Why don't you leave the law-abiding citizens alone?" Saccoccio said. "Every year, we have to come here and do this."
Pointing to the U.S. Supreme Court's recent landmark ruling on New York State Rifle and Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, Saccoccio indicated he and other gun rights advocates would file legal challenges if the bills pass.
"Not one of these would pass a constitutional test," Saccoccio said.
The attorney's statement prompted sharp exchanges with several committee members.
"Let's go to court. It's the third branch – it's why it's there," Rep. Jason Knight, D-Barrington, said. "We'll see where the chips fall. I'm more than willing to engage in it."
Several high-ranking members of the Rhode Island government also provided general testimony on the bills.
Secretary of State Greg Amore, a former educator, reflected on tragedies that have rocked New England – most notably, the 2012 incident at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Amore said he supported the package of bills on the table because they could lead to drying up the supply of some of the deadliest weapons available, including the high-caliber assault weapons that have caused some of the mass casualties.
"If we can mitigate that, we are doing something," Amore said.