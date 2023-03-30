(The Center Square) – A statewide tangible tax exemption is the focus of new legislation that will be introduced in Rhode Island.
Legislation that would exempt the first $100,000 of tangible property from tangible personal property will be introduced by Sen. Melissa A. Murray, D-Woonsocket. The legislation is being filed to aid businesses across the state, with a focus on small businesses.
Murray planned, according to a release, to file the legislation Thursday afternoon.
“The tangible tax is both a financial and administrative burden for small businesses,” Murray said in a statement. “Complying with it is complex, and it’s also an enforcement burden for cities and towns. Eliminating this tax for smaller businesses will give them genuine, much-needed relief. It’s a way our state can provide help for the small businesses that support our cities and towns, make our communities unique, and most importantly, employ Rhode Islanders.”
According to a release, the tangible personal property tax is paid by those businesses on property aside from real estate that carries value. Items held under the tax include computer equipment, furniture and fixtures.
The bill proposed the exemption, according to a release, in a manner that would eliminate the tangible tax for 85% of Rhode Island businesses.
The legislation would exempt the first $100,000 on tangible tax accounts and businesses would only be charged for tangible property beyond $100,000 and would still “receive an equal amount of tax relief.”
The tangible tax, according to the release, isn’t a state tax, but a municipal tax; the state would reimburse the municipality, and fire district, for any loss of revenue. The legislation would work similarly to the phase-out of the vehicle excise tax.
The yearly cost to the state, according to the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, would be roughly $36.6 million, and would not take effect until the fiscal year 2025. Reimbursements, according to the release, would be based on tax rolls from the fiscal year 2024.
Under the bill, if enacted, municipalities would be mandated, along with fire districts, to cap tangible property taxes at levels applied to the fiscal year 2023. The caps would not apply to municipalities and fire districts that utilize uniform tax rates for all classes of property.
The expenditure council, according to the release, with current laws in place for Providence businesses pertaining to computer equipment would see $21,483 in tangible taxes over the course of 10 years on top of the $7,000 paid in sales tax upon purchase.