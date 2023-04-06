(The Center Square) – Campaign finance reform is the focus of identical pieces of legislation in each chamber of the Rhode Island General Assembly.
The companion bills, filed by Sen. Thomas J. Paolino, R-Lincoln, and Rep. Brian C. Newberry, R-Burrillville, emanated from informal meetings with stakeholders, including Secretary of State Gregg Amore, Common Cause Executive Director John Marion, and employees of the Rhode Island Board of Elections.
Paolino said the bills, Senate Bill 846 and House Bill 5962, work to maximize the ability of people to run for office and support candidates while safeguarding “against potential abuses.”
The bills, according to a release, would raise minimum aggregate reporting amounts to $200 per year and limit individuals and political action committees to $2,000 per year.
According to a release, the bills would also widen public financing that would include primary elections and prevent public financing for candidates who have outstanding fines with the board of elections.
“We garnered input from varied sources with the idea of a compromise that everyone can support to varying degrees,” Paolino said in a statement. “By expanding public and private financing options and giving specific definition to terms that have caused concern in the past, we will promote more participation in the election process.”
Newberry said it has been two decades since contribution limits to political candidates have changed.
“The increase of the minimum aggregate for reporting empowers small donors, many of whom don’t want to be identified,” Newberry said in a statement. “Public financing for primary elections makes sense as, regretfully, many times the primary is the election. In total, the proposed reforms will modernize and strengthen our system and expand opportunities for candidates and donors.”