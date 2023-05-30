(The Center Square) – Child care workers in Rhode Island are getting a supplemental pay boost.
The Rhode Island Department of Human Services has joined forces with the Rhode Island Association for the Education of Young Children for the Step Up to Child Care WAGE$ program, Gov. Dan McKee said. The program will allocate education-based salary supplements for teachers, directors, and family child care providers.
“Our focus remains providing the best education possible for each and every Rhode Islander, and it is important that we provide early childhood professionals with the resources to ensure our youngest learners are prepared to receive a 21st-century education,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. “This pilot program will ensure Rhode Island continues to have a top-tier education program starting at the earliest ages.”
According to a release, child care educators earning below $23 per hour may be able to participate in the program. The educator must work with children in an early childhood setting for at least 10 hours per week in a licensed childcare program participating in CCAP/Brightstars.
“This is an exciting opportunity to continue to grow the childcare profession and the skills of those providing these critical services,” Merolla-Brito, interim director of Human Resources said in a statement. “The fact that Rhode Island has kicked off this innovative pilot is a testament to our state’s dedication to further growing and educating those committed to this career path and to shaping the minds of our youngest learners.”
According to a release, the Child Care WAGE$ program, created by Child Care Services Association in North Carolina, is an evidence-informed, out-come driven program designed to increase education and retention of early care and its educational workforce by raising pay.
According to a release, the program will be offered through the end of 2023 and is funded through federal Preschool Development through five Planning Grants from the Administration for Children and Families.