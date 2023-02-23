(The Center Square) – The Ocean State is set to receive federal funding to assist small businesses.
The Biden administration through the State Small Business Credit Initiative will send $61.7 million to help Rhode Island’s small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We're ready to continue Rhode Island's economic momentum,” Democratic Gov. Dan McKee said in a statement. “This historic investment in small businesses from the Biden administration will help us reach that goal. As a former small business owner, I know how important it is to deliver critical financing to our business community to ensure we address their greatest needs.”
The program was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act which amended the Small Business Jobs Act of 2010 to secure $10 billion into the program, according to the release. Rhode Island submitted plans to the White House detailing how they would spend allocations, and was selected to receive funding along with Arkansas, Wisconsin, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
"These SSBCI funds will help our entrepreneurs, family-run businesses, and small firms – especially those that have been historically underserved – access new resources and supports,” Congressman David Cicilline, D-RI, said in a statement. “The initiative will help equitably strengthen Rhode Island's economy and support hardworking small business owners across our state."
Rhode Island will use the federal dollars to support three programs, capital access program, a loan participation program, and an equity/venture capital program. The loan program, according to the release, will see nearly $27 million and provide loans to small businesses in an effort to expand capital access for underserved entrepreneurs.
The equity/venture capital program will see $31.5 million that will target early-stage and high-growth firms, according to the release, to reach underserved communities. The capital access program will receive $3 million to support an insurance program to establish accounts for each lender to cover loan losses.