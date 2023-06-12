(The Center Square) – Rhode Island has a new date for the presidential primary next year.
The General Assembly ratified companion bills on Monday that would set the date of the election on Tuesday, April 2, instead of holding the vote during Passover.
Senate Bill 1010 and House Bill 6309, sponsored by Sen. Samuel D. Zurier, D-Providence, and Rep. Rebecca Kislak, D-Providence, would change the date of the presidential primary only in 2024.
Under current Rhode Island law, according to a release, the date for the presidential primary is scheduled for the fourth Tuesday in April. However, in 2024, that date would have been April 23, the first full day of Passover.
“We shouldn’t and don’t need to hold an election that falls on a religious holiday,” Kislak said in a statement. “I was glad to be able to help move the presidential preference primary to a date that isn’t on Passover.”
According to a release, the legislation drew the full support of Gregg M. Amore, Rhode Island’s secretary of state.
“Rhode Island was founded by Roger Williams and the principles of religious freedom and tolerance,” Zurier said. The General Assembly’s vote to accommodate this major religious holiday is the latest example of our state’s commitment to this fundamental value.”