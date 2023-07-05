(The Center Square) – Another school has signed onto the Learn365RI compact.
Warick has inked the Learn365RI Municipal Compact, Gov. Dan McKee and Warwick mayor Frank Picozzi said, a program designed to increase educational learning opportunities for students outside the normal school year.
“After exploring this initiative with our Boys and Girls Club Director, and our school administration, I’ve decided to sign on to this initiative to try to improve education for our children, both inside and outside of the classroom,” Picozzi said in a statement.
Learn365RI, according to a release, is a program designed to improve learning for Rhode Island students to reach three key metrics in RICAS match and English Language Arts scores, student attendance, and FAFSA completion. The program is designed to get Rhode Island students to reach the same levels as Massachusetts.
McKee said the program is important as Warwick joins a growing coalition of schools participating.
“I look forward to seeing how the additional learning outside of school will help us better compete with our neighboring states,” McKee said in a statement.
According to a release, Warick becomes the 18th school to partner with the state in the initiative. Others in the initiative are Newport, Bristol, East Providence, East Greenwich, Providence, Warren, Smithfield, Pawtucket, North Kingstown, Jamestown, Cranston, Coventry, Hopkinton, Lincoln, Central Falls, New Shoreham, and Woonsocket.