(The Center Square) — Rhode Island's short-lived experiment with free bus service is coming to an end amid cost overruns and a looming budget shortfall.
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority says it will extend a yearlong pilot program offering free bus service on one of its major routes for another month, but plans to discontinue the free rides in September.
Last year, lawmakers earmarked $2.5 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for a year-long free fare pilot program on the R-Line, a rapid bus route that connects Providence and Pawtucket. But the transit agency said the pilot program cost "exceeded" the funding made available by the Legislature.
"Given the annual cost of this pilot and RIPTA’s current budget outlook, it is not financially feasible for RIPTA to continue this program indefinitely," the agency said in a statement. "RIPTA came to this decision after a thorough analysis of the program."
The extra month of free bus service is projected to cost the state another $500,000, according to the transit agency.
Ridership on the R-Line, which is the most used bus route in Rhode Island, increased 40% from last year during a fare-free pilot program, according to a report released by the agency earlier this year.
But the transit agency is facing a projected $40 million budget deficit beginning in the next fiscal year, with officials warning of layoffs and service cuts to deal with the "fiscal cliff."
The move toward fareless transit expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic, helped by nearly $70 billion in federal pandemic relief funding to regional transit agencies.
To date, at least 35 public transportation agencies have eliminated or reduced fares on their networks of trains, buses and subways, according to the American Public Transit Association.
Supporters say the push for fareless transit will encourage more people to get out of their cars and ride public transportation and blunt the impact of climate change.
But critics say removing fares has yet to convince more people to leave their cars in the driveway and diverts limited public dollars from much-needed upgrades to improve public transportation service and quality.
They also point to recent studies showing ridership is at about 70% of pre-pandemic levels nationwide, as many transit agencies face budget shortfalls that threaten service cuts, layoffs and fare increases.
Other studies have shown that low-income riders are less concerned about fares than public transit system improvements to increase frequency and safety.
In Congress, a group of Democratic lawmakers have reintroduced a bill that, if enacted, would provide $25 billion to states and transit agencies to support fare-free public transportation.
The proposed legislation would establish a competitive grant program for states, cities, transit agencies, nonprofits serving rural areas and tribal governments to cover lost fare revenue from fare-free programs.