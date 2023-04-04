(The Center Square) – Eliminating lead pipes and preventing lead poisoning is the focus of a pair of identical Rhode Island bills.
The twin pieces of legislation would work, elected officials said Tuesday, to eradicate lead lines in water systems throughout the state. As Rhode Island is poised to receive $141 million through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the bills, if enacted, would work to reduce lead poising by having water operators create an inventory of lead lines needing to be replaced.
The pipes, which are to be replaced over the next five years through the 2021-signed legislation, will also be addressed using a second federal investment of $3.3 million, secured by Democratic U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse.
“Removing lead pipes is a costly endeavor,” Reed said in a statement. “But it’s worth every penny. The state is tapping these federal funds to protect and improve the health of Rhode Islanders by eliminating lead pipes and removing barriers to clean, safe drinking water.”
Senate Bill 2 and House Bill 5007, introduced by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-North Providence, and Rep. William O’Brien, D-North Providence, deemed the Lead Poisoning Prevention Act, will assist the federal resources by creating a lead water supply replacement program for public and private service lines within a decade.
The mixture of federal and state funds, according to a release, would be administered through the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank. The program would also feature no-cost options for property owners.
According to a release, lead service water lines were common in older construction, and it is estimated that, today, thousands are still in use across the state. The pipes tend to allow corrosion to seep into drinking water, which can pose serious health risks.
“No family should have to worry that their home’s water supply may be poisoning their children,” Ruggerio said in a statement. “A home should be a safe and nurturing environment, and every family deserves access to safe, lead-free, potable drinking water.
“The Lead Poisoning Prevention Act will provide new urgency, and much-needed additional resources, to this effort, helping us protect our children’s well-being and the health of all Rhode Islanders.”