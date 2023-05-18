(The Center Square) – More than $100 million in new investments are being directed at creating housing in Rhode Island.
RIHousing approved the spending during Thursday’s meeting, Gov. Dan McKee said, that will be put to work creating 1,481 units. More than 1,200 are deemed affordable housing across 13 municipalities in the state. The efforts will support more than 3,000 jobs, the governor says.
“For Rhode Island to be an attractive place to live, work, and raise a family, we must address the availability and quality of housing – that means everything from providing supports to those experiencing homelessness to increasing affordable housing to ensuring we build more workforce housing for our middle-class families,” the first-term Democrat said in a statement.
The $101 million funding stems from federal and state sources, including the $82.9 million featured in the governor’s $250 million fiscal year 2023 budget investments supporting homelessness support programs and affordable housing.
According to a release, funding sources include the Capital Magnet Fund, Housing Production Fund, Acquisition Revitalization Program, HOME Investment Partnerships Program, the Housing Trust Fund, and from Housing Production Fund – Extremely Low-Income Operation Reserve Program for operational support.
“As a key architect of the State Fiscal Recovery Funds program, I worked to make this federal funding available to help states address areas of greatest need,” U.S. Sen. Jack Reed said in a statement. “Clearly, there is high demand for more quality, affordable housing opportunities in Rhode Island and other states, and production needs to keep up.
“This federal investment will help more hardworking families attain housing and put down roots in a place where they can afford to raise their kids.”
In an effort to streamline the process, according to a release, Rhode Island will use a universal funding application that works to consolidate requests for multiple financing sources.
Developments receiving awards include Summer Street Apartments in Providence, where 176 new units will be constructed; Central Street Development in Pawtucket to preserve 32 existing units and create 30 more; and Lockwood Plaza Phase I in Providence, where 209 affordable units will be created.
Last year, the General Assembly approved $250 million for affordable housing and homeless program, funded through the state’s allotment of State Fiscal Recovery Funds under the American Rescue Plan Act.