(The Center Square) – A new state investment will benefit Rhode Island residents facing food insecurity.
Through the fiscal year 2024 budget, signed into law by Democratic Gov. Dan McKee last week, the Rhode Island Community Food Bank will receive $3 million.
The allocation is designed to help the state’s food banks acquire additional resources to help make food more readily available to those in need.
“The Rhode Island Community Food Bank is a vital resource for struggling families and seniors across our state,” Rep. David Morales, D-Providence, said in a statement. “With the rising cost of food combined with reduced SNAP benefits, now more than ever, thousands of our neighbors are facing hunger and food insecurity. This is why it was so important for us to urgently act and provide further support to our local food pantries, who are feeding some of our most vulnerable daily.”
Under the fiscal pact, the community food bank and its 155-member agencies will receive funding contained within the state budget that was not being spent. The state’s controller is granted authorization to request the payment from the general treasurer to the organization.
According to a release, thousands of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients rely on food benefits each month. As of March, residents are experiencing “one of the highest periods of inflation in the past decade.”
SNAP benefits were increased during the COVID-19 pandemic but were reduced as the nation moved out of the pandemic. A release says in Rhode Island, inflation has caused residents to struggle to pay bills, and cuts were made to the SNAP program amid a recent Washington, D.C. deal to avoid defaulting on federal debt.
Food insecurity now stands three times higher than during the pandemic, the release said.
Andrew Schiff, president of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, said the demand for food now affects 80,000 households in the state.
“The number of people served at our food pantries and meal sites has climbed from 66,000 in February 2023 to 79,000 in March 2023, a 20% increase,” Schiff said in a statement. “To meet this high need, the food bank expects to distribute a record 16 million pounds of food this year. So, while the current situation is dire, our dedicated member agencies, staff, and volunteers are working hard to supply our agencies with healthy, culturally relevant foods and meet the need in our communities.”