(The Center Square) – Clean water infrastructure upgrades throughout New England are the focus of new federal investment.
The Biden administration announced Wednesday that $47,971,000 in federal dollars from the Environmental Protection Agency will be given in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont. The funding is earmarked for upgrades to wastewater and stormwater systems to protect public health.
"Too many communities across the country are facing challenges with water infrastructure – from climate impacts like drought vulnerability, to a lack of basic wastewater services that everyone deserves," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement. "President Biden's Investing in America Agenda is getting unprecedented investments in clean water to communities that need them most."
Rhode Island is poised to receive $5,088,000, while Massachusetts will net $25,726,000. New Hampshire will collect $7,572,000, according to a release, under the program. Maine will receive $5,865,000 and Vermont will see $3,720,000 in funding.
"The investments we are making now will result in long-lasting benefits for communities across New England, from southern Connecticut all the way up to rural northern communities in Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire,” EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash said in a statement. “Upgrading wastewater treatment plants means protecting the environment that sustains our communities, and it means healthier places we live and raise our families.”
The funding announcement, according to a release, is part of the second wave of $2.4 billion in EPA funding for clean water infrastructure improvements under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs.
"The Clean Water State Revolving Fund has made it possible for Rhode Island to undertake key projects over the last three decades and this year's funding will allow us to make continued investments to protect public health and preserve our waters. These are the investments we need to help ensure that communities across our state are healthy and have quality water," said U.S. Rep. David N. Cicilline, D-RI, said in a statement.
According to a release, the EPA had announced funding under the law in February where Rhode Island received $15,579,000.