(The Center Square) – A World War II-era Rhode Island pier is getting a major facelift in an effort to transform it into a key hub for the state’s offshore wind industry.
Quonset’s Port of Davisville’s Pier 1 is the beneficiary of $60 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, Democratic Gov. Dan McKee said. It is the state’s only public pier being developed into one of the country’s top 10 automotive import destinations, along with being a central part of the state’s clean energy initiative.
“The Port of Davisville is a jewel in the state of Rhode Island’s economy,” McKee said in a statement. “I was encouraged to see our ARPA funds at work today, modernizing Pier 1 at the Port of Davisville. I am confident that our continued investment at Davisville will keep Rhode Island moving forward by upgrading the resources we already have in place.”
The pier, according to a release, is undergoing a $234.5 million revitalization project as part of Quonset’s Port of Davisville Master Plan. The piers' thousands of wooden pilings, which have been supporting the Narragansett Bay structure for more than 80 years, are being transitioned to new steel and concrete.
“Our continued infrastructure upgrades at the Port of Davisville will make Rhode Island a leader in the offshore wind industry,” QDC Managing Director Steven King said in a statement.
As part of the pier’s master plan, according to a release, construction will also include a new multi-purpose pier at Terminal 5 and would also create more docking space to aid Crew Transfer Vessels and also support offshore vessels for offshore wind construction efforts, along with land improvements.
Nearly 1,700 jobs are currently supported at the Port of Davisville, according to a release, which brings in $98.9 million in earnings for Rhode Island households and $374.3 million in outgoing business each year.