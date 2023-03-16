(The Center Square) – A plan to restart Medicaid renewals in Rhode Island will assist more than 350,000 state residents.
The plan, which the federal government mandates, calls for the state to begin the renewal process on April 1 and features a staggered enrollment process over the next year, Gov. Dan McKee said.
“Our administration is committed to working with a broad variety of partners across state government and within our local communities to help impacted Rhode Islanders get the information they need to participate in the renewal process,” the Democratic governor said in a statement.
As the COVID-19 public health emergency lasted, states had suspended the annual renewal process which ensured state residents were permitted to maintain Medicaid enrollment and receive treatment through the pandemic, the release said.
A new federal law requires states to perform eligibility renewals for all Medicaid recipients beginning next month, the release said. The state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services, Department of Human Services, and HealthSource RI will lead eligibility renewal efforts.
“The planning and preparation to date has been significant,” interim Director Kimberly Merolla-Brito said in a release. “DHS, in partnership with numerous state agencies, and many community-based organizations, continues to focus on the important work ahead beginning April 1 so that we may provide our customers with a renewal process that is easy to understand and effective.”
According to the release, Rhode Island anticipates half of the renewals will be passive, meaning no action will be necessary for those Medicaid recipients. The state will use enrollment information and data to verify eligibility.
However, those Medicaid enrollees who cannot submit the required documentary for eligibility will be handled on a monthly renewal basis beginning next month. The last month of enrollment reviews is scheduled for March 2024. According to a release, Medicaid enrollees will receive letters and emails from the state this week outlining the process.
Three managed care organizations – Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, Tufts Health Plan, and UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Rhode Island – will work with the state on renewals.
According to the release, some individuals may not be deemed eligible to continue with health insurance through the Medicaid program. Still, health care will be made available through affordable coverage through HealthSource RI.
According to the release, Medicaid recipients are being asked to have current information to help ensure the renewal is sent directly to them without interruptions.
According to the release, Medicaid enrollees are asked to update their personal information with the state through HealthyRhode’s mobile app. Participants may also sign up for text messages about their coverage. Or, they can call the number on the back of their insurance cards.