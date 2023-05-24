(The Center Square) – Facilities improvements will be coming to 17 Rhode Island schools in four systems.
The Rhode Island Council on Elementary and Secondary Education approved $225 million in school construction projects, Democratic Gov. Dan McKee said. The funding will be put to work for educational enhancements, health and safety improvements, and the building of four new schools.
“The council’s approval of these wide-ranging and transformative school construction projects is an affirmation of my administration’s commitment to improving school facilities and student outcomes statewide,” McKee said in a statement. "We look forward to visiting these new and renovated schools where students and educators can thrive.”
The funding will be directed at 17 projects and impacting 10,516 students, according to a release.
North Providence will have three new elementary schools constructed and Woonsocket will consolidate with Coleman, Bernon Heights and Globe Park elementary schools for a new, 21st century school, according to a release.
“The council is proud to approve additional school construction projects that will advance our mission of providing an excellent education to all students, regardless of ZIP code,” Patti DiCenso, chair of the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education, said in a statement. “These upgrades are long-awaited, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact the projects have not only on our students and educators but also our Rhode Island communities.”
Projects approved, according to a release, include Greene School, which has one school and 199 students, the demolition and replacement through new construction of a classroom building, along with health and safety repairs to two classroom buildings.
In North Providence, which has 2,671 students across six schools, three new elementary schools will be built, along with an addition at the high school. The middle schools will receive health and safety repairs, according to a release.
In West Warwick, the roof will be replaced, according to a release, and a new media center will be installed at the high school, along with heating and air conditioning control upgrades, carpet, and a new elevator at two elementary schools. There are three schools and 1,956 students.
According to a release, Woonsocket, which has 5,690 students across seven schools, a new elementary school will be built, along with renovations and repairs for grade configuration at existing elementary and middle schools.
"Investing in state-of-the-art learning environments is more than just constructing buildings; it's a profound commitment to fostering excellence in Rhode Island education,” Rhode Island Commissioner of Education Angélica Infante-Green said in a statement. “The council’s approval paves the way for 21st-century schools where innovation flourishes, and students' potential is unleashed.”
Earlier this year, $880 million has been approved for 39 projects across 13 school systems for a total of $1.4 billion for 56 projects across 17 school systems. Funding from school construction bonds can be used to partially reimburse those projects from the 2018 and 2022 school construction bonds.