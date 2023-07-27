(The Center Square) – With a baseline 7% retail sales tax rate, Rhode Island was placed squarely in the middle of a recent analysis of where consumers pay the most at the checkout line.
The 2023 analysis, from the Tax Foundation public policy organization, delved into each state’s specific structure for assessing retail sales taxes.
All but five states use sales taxes as a revenue generator, with nearby New Hampshire, which has no sales tax, being among the outliers.
According to the Tax Foundation analysis, 38 states across the country allow local taxing authorities to impose a retail sales tax in addition to the state.
Rhode Island is among the states prohibiting local sales taxes, leading to the 25th place ranking in this year’s analysis.
This legislative year, the state’s sales tax has been a talking point within the government.
In his annual State of the State address at the beginning of the year, Democratic Gov. Dan McKee unveiled a series of proposed tax relief measures, including a cut in the rate from 7% to 6.85%. However, it has yet to advance out of the General Assembly.
McKee said his proposal would result in annual savings of $35 million and launch a series of incremental cuts.
“Rhode Island families and businesses are ready for more tax relief, and our administration is ready to deliver,” McKee said in a statement. “We know that Rhode Islanders are still dealing with rising prices at the grocery store and the gas pump.”
Jared Walczak, Tax Foundation’s vice president of state projects, said taxing retail sales receipts is an essential line item on the revenue side of the ledger for several states.
Speaking to nationwide averages, Walczak wrote, “Retail sales taxes are an essential part of most states’ revenue toolkits, responsible for 32% of state tax collections and 13% of local tax collections.”
In his analysis, Walczak cautioned state policymakers to hold the line on taxing retail purchases – particularly for smaller states, where residents can cross borders to take advantage of lower-cost items.
“Avoidance of sales tax is most likely to occur in areas where this is a significant difference between jurisdictions’ rates,” Walczak said. “Research indicates that consumers can and do leave high-tax areas to make major purchases in low-tax areas.”
Within New England, Maine had the lowest ranking in this year’s Tax Foundation analysis because of its 5.5% rate and lack of a local option on top of it.
Elsewhere, the Tax Foundation ranked Vermont 32nd with its average 6.359% rate and Massachusetts at 35th with its 6.25% rate.