(The Center Square) – A new program aimed at helping small businesses is coming to Rhode Island.
The RI Rebounds Technical Assistance Program, Gov. Dan McKee said, will help businesses stabilize, strengthen, and scale their businesses through the help of grant awards up to $10,000.
Applications are now being accepted for the program, which will be managed by the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation and put in place by the Skills for Rhode Island’s Future at the RI Small Business Hub.
“As I always say, Rhode Island has momentum,” McKee said in a statement. “The Technical Assistance Program will offer small businesses the tools they need to build on that momentum and come out of these pandemic years stronger than ever before. “This program is an excellent resource, and I encourage our small business community to apply today.”
According to U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-RI, the program will use $4 million in federal CARES Act funding.
According to a release, applications are open for eligible small businesses seeking technical assistance for accounting and bookkeeping; legal advice and services; marketing, communications, branding, and public relations; and customer data and user experience analytics.
According to a release, the technical assistance also includes strategic and business planning; human resources and payroll services; information and computer technology; website development; business funding pitch and grant writing; supply chain and procurement; and e-commerce.
“This federal funding, as well as additional federal State Fiscal Recovery fund dollars and $1.2 million in state matching grants, will help drive investment to underserved areas and strengthen Rhode Island’s minority-owned business ecosystem,” Reed said in a statement. “It will enable Skills for Rhode Island’s Future to help small businesses with the training and support needed to start and sustain successful businesses. This one-stop shop for small businesses will contribute to economic revitalization across the state.”
SkillsRI will accept applications via its website.