(The Center Square) – The Rhode Island budget is ready to be signed.
Gov. Dan McKee will sign the $14 billion fiscal year 2024 budget at noon Friday, a mere 18 hours after the General Assembly ratified the fiscal document that invests in housing, business development, and education funding, all while curbing the use of one-time revenues and one-time expenditures.
House Bill 5200Aaa was ratified by the House on June 9 in a 68-4 vote and was approved by the Senate in a 32-4 Thursday evening vote.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Louis P. DiPalma, D-Middletown, said the budget is responsible and balanced and will aid Rhode Island now and put the state in a strong position fiscally in the years ahead.
“We’re putting our resources where they are most needed – helping small businesses with relief from the tangible tax, preserving and expanding important programs for early childhood, and supporting a wide variety of initiatives to tackle the housing crisis — while also guarding our future with a new supplemental rainy day fund,” DiPalma said in a statement.
To address the state’s housing crisis, the fiscal pact would place an additional $39 million into housing development, including $21 million in State Fiscal Recovery Funds. Those dollars will allow the secretary of housing to target housing projects. Another $4 million will be invested in transit-oriented development, and $4.3 million will be moved to the Infrastructure Bank to support future housing development, including road and utility connections.
According to a release, the bill would also create a $30 million cap for the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. The document would also invest $45 million in State Fiscal Recovery Funds to address homelessness by increasing the capacity of shelters.
House Finance Committee Chairman Marvin L. Abney, D-Newport, said the budget was “carefully crafted” so that vulnerable families and businesses can grow.
“Responsible, compassionate, and thoughtful decisions were made to create a budget that will benefit all Rhode Islanders, and this budget positions the state to be as competitive as possible into the future,” Abney said in a statement.
In addition, the budget would increase the earned income tax credit to 16% of the federal credit from 15%, and $35.6 million would be used to suspend the collection of gross receipts tax on electricity and natural gas billed to customers in the coming winter. Of that, $18.3 million would benefit residential customers, while $17.4 million would go to commercial customers.